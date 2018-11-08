Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 08 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Air India flights delayed in Mumbai after ground staff go on strike

November 08
11:24 2018
Several flights from Mumbai witnessed delay after the ground staff of Air India went on a strike.

However, permanent employees of the state-run air carrier were deputed to normalise the flights.

‘Only early morning flights from Mumbai for delayed by 2 hours,’ the airline said.

The contractual ground staff of Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) at Mumbai airport is on a strike since Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported.

‘Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai airport by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,’ an airline spokesperson said.

According to reports, the ground staff called for the strike after the airline refused to reinstate some sacked contractual workers.

