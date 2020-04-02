Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 02 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis

Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis
April 02
16:27 2020
Air India on Thursday temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, as all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country till April 14 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier’s revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement,” said the official.

The national carrier has already cut the allowances of all employees, except cabin crew, by 10 per cent for the next three months in order to save money amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Source: India TV News

