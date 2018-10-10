Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

AIR Kohima Celebrates First Anniversary of FM Tragopan

October 10
16:00 2018
NET Bureau

All India Radio Kohima on Tuesday celebrated the First Anniversary of FM Tragopan. Programme Executive Coordinator, LK Mulony in his key address, said that that the FM has been successful in the state due to the collective efforts of all concerned. Head of Office, N Kaimang Chang also addressed the gathering.

FM Tragopan, was launched on October 2, 2017. The FM was named after the state bird-Blyte Tragopan-an endangered species mostly found in Nagaland to give quality programmes and better coverage to the listeners.

It may be mentioned here that FM Tragopan today reaches all the people of Nagaland and also some districts of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Tags
AIRAll India RadioDimapurFMKohimamusicNagaland
