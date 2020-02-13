Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 13 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Air Marshal visits Ziro and Limeking ALGs

February 13
11:56 2020
NET Bureau

Air Officer Commanding-in -Chief Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force Air Marshal RD Mathur visited the advance landing grounds (ALGs) at the Ziro and Limeking helipads under Lower and Upper Subansiri districts, respectively on Wednesday.

The air marshal was briefed about various tasks, like casualty evacuation, troop deployment, troop transportation, and provision of supply to forward posts being undertaken by the

Indian Air Force from the ALG at Ziro. He was also briefed on various infrastructure works being undertaken.

The air marshal also interacted with the AF and ITBP personnel there, as per a release from Tezpur-based Defence PRO.

Source: The Arunachal Times

