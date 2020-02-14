Air tickets of seven Chinese paragliders cancelled

NET Bureau

Seven Chinese nationals, who were scheduled to take part in a paragliding championship in Mizoram, could not make it to the event, in view of the curbs imposed by aviation regulator DGCA to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

C Lalhminghlua, the president of Mizoram Aero-Sports Association (MASA) — which has organised the tournament–told PTI that the Chinese nationals were among the 58 paraglisers registered for the championship.

An international airline has cancelled tickets issued to the gliders, in the wake of the aviation regulator’s ban on entry of Chinese nationals and foreigners who have been to the neighbouring country on or after January 15, he said.

The central government has also temporarily suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese passports holders.

Lalhminghlua said that the turnout at International Paragliding Accuracy Championship, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, was less than what was expected, with just 23 of the 58 participants attending the event.

“The outbreak of coronavirus could be the reason for the low turnout of paragliders from foreign countries,” Lalhminghlua said.

Meanwhile, state nodal officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and epidemiologist Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said counters have been set up along international borders to screen people entering the state.

Mizoram shares border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

