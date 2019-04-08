Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Airlifting of Polling Teams to Remote Arunachal Booths Complete

Airlifting of Polling Teams to Remote Arunachal Booths Complete
April 08
13:38 2019
NET Bureau

Polling teams including police personnel along with EVMs and other polling materials were dispatched to remote and inaccessible pockets in Arunachal, by helicopter, for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

“Polling teams comprising 35 polling personnel for five polling booths in remote Taksing Circle under Nacho Assembly constituency were airlifted on Saturday from Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district,” informed Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kanki Darang. He said the polling stations are: Taksing, Gumsing-Tayeng, Kacha, Redding and Ngoring.

On Friday, polling teams comprising 85 polling personnel for seven far-off polling stations under Tali Assembly constituency under Pipsorang Circle in Kra Daadi district were airlifted. The polling stations are: Niobia, Zara, Keba, Tedung, Pipsorang, Korsang and Koapu.

Earlier, on Thursday, the first batch of polling officials consisting of four polling parties with 32 polling officials and police personnel were airlifted from Miao to Vijoynagar in Changlang district bordering Myanmar to conduct the elections.

The Additional CEO informed that with the airlifting of the last batch of polling teams comprising 35 polling personnel for Taksing today, movement of polling personnel to remote polling stations by helicopter is complete.

Furthermore, polling party for Cheppe polling station under Anini Assembly constituency in Dibang Valley district has also set out on foot for their polling booth on Saturday, making them the first polling team to move on foot for election 2019, informed a press note from the office of State Chief Electoral Officer.

The polling for 57 out of 60 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh will be held simultaneously on April 11.

Source: The Assam Tribune

arunachal pradesh general elections 2019 Polling teams
