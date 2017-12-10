Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 10 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Airtel to Connect 2,100 Uncovered Villages in Northeast

Airtel to Connect 2,100 Uncovered Villages in Northeast
December 10
20:59 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Telecom major Airtel on Sunday said it will provide mobile connectivity in 2,100 uncovered villages and national highways in the northeastern states over the coming 18 months.

This work is to be undertaken under an agreement with the Department of Telecom (DoT), a company release said.

“Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with DoT and the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for provision of mobile services in identified uncovered villages and national highways in the northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh,” the Airtel statement said.

As the largest operator in the northeastern states, Airtel will set up over 2,000 mobile towers and sites in unconnected pockets of the region to deliver telecom connectivity in over 2,100 villages over the next 18 months, it said.

For executing the project, Airtel would receive about Rs 1,610 crore from the DoT’s Universal Service Obligation Fund to provide telecom services in rural and remote areas, the statement added.

The telecom giant said the infrastructure set up by it will also enable other service providers to offer services in a region characterised by tough terrain, as well as lower population density and connectivity.

-IANS

Tags
airtelAirtel Northeast
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.