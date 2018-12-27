Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 27 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Apologies for Abusing Scribes

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Apologies for Abusing Scribes
December 27
18:01 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A day after abusing and threatening a journalist of “smashing his head”, Lok Sabha MP Moulana Badruddin Ajmal apologised on Thursday, adding he respects media persons.

“Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and I have always respected media persons and everyone knows that. I have sincere regards for them. The Mankachar incident was an unintentional aberration and I sincerely apologise for that to all concerned,” Badruddin Ajmal said on Twitter.

Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Dhubri constituency, threw a fit on Wednesday after an Assamese journalist posed a politically loaded question to him.

Badruddin Ajmal threw the microphone in anger and rained the choicest epithets before reportedly threatening to set his followers on the journalist.

He also threatened to smash the media person’s head, several media reports said.

Badruddin Ajmal’s rage drew severe criticism by the media.

Members of the Dispur Press Club on Thursday wore black badges to protest against Badruddin Ajmal. The Guwahati-based Digital Media Journalist Association of Assam (DiMJAA) has said it will file an FIR against Badruddin Ajmal.

Tags
AIDUF ChiefBadruddin Ajmal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.