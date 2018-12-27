AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Apologies for Abusing Scribes

NET Bureau

A day after abusing and threatening a journalist of “smashing his head”, Lok Sabha MP Moulana Badruddin Ajmal apologised on Thursday, adding he respects media persons.

“Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and I have always respected media persons and everyone knows that. I have sincere regards for them. The Mankachar incident was an unintentional aberration and I sincerely apologise for that to all concerned,” Badruddin Ajmal said on Twitter.

Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Dhubri constituency, threw a fit on Wednesday after an Assamese journalist posed a politically loaded question to him.

Badruddin Ajmal threw the microphone in anger and rained the choicest epithets before reportedly threatening to set his followers on the journalist.

He also threatened to smash the media person’s head, several media reports said.

Badruddin Ajmal’s rage drew severe criticism by the media.

Members of the Dispur Press Club on Thursday wore black badges to protest against Badruddin Ajmal. The Guwahati-based Digital Media Journalist Association of Assam (DiMJAA) has said it will file an FIR against Badruddin Ajmal.