Aizawl Chakmas extends support to fight against COVID-19

NET News Desk

In response to the global outbreak the Chamkas of Aizawl came out in support of the Mizoram government to tackle the menace of COVID-19. The Chakmas further extended a financial support of Rs. 53,800, towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, that could be used for humanitarian aid which would help the vulnerable communities in the state and for beefing up the healthcare support targeted at containment and treatment of the disease.

In a press release issued by the Aizawl Chakmas, it stated that all the Chakmas residing within and outskirts of the Aizawl city (henceforth Aizawl Chakmas) take this opportunity with commitment and dedication to spread awareness in preventing, protecting and to fight this stigma. The Aizawl Chakmas firmly appreciate and are very much grateful to the Mizoram government, local task forces, doctors, nurses and police personnel for their continuous effort to assist when the need arises.

The world is coming together, standing united to combat the COVID-19, to help respond this global outbreak. It has been phenomenal to see the global solidarity that is outpouring with the support that is sparkling by the shared challenges. At this unprecedented and extraordinary outbreak of a pandemic, the guidelines of the experts and the governments at all levels should be followed. This is not a matter of discretion, but of duty- stated the press release.

The body further extended its greetings on ‘Good Friday’.