Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Aizawl Emerges as 1st Indian City to Adopt ‘No Honking Policy’

September 27
13:00 2017
In a significant move, Mizoram’s capital city, Aizawl has become the first city in India to adopt a no-honking policy to curb noise pollution which is more caused due to blaring horns of vehicles stuck in traffic.

As the noise pollution has become such a serious problem in cities that ENT specialists say that most of the urban population suffers from 20dB hearing loss and honking is considered to be the most common source of noise pollution.

As per a WHO study, “One million healthy life years are lost due to traffic noise.”

With this swift initiative to eliminate noise pollution, Aizawl has set an example for the entire nation to follow.

The story of Aizawl has been documented in a short film- Tranquility that shows people from the city join hand together to make their home free from noise. This movie has been filmed by six youths from Nagaland and Mizoram and has also been recommended by actor, director, and choreographer Prabhudeva.

Pragativadi News Service

AizawlNo Honking policy
