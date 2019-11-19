Ajinkya Rahane dreams about pink-ball Test, gets hilarious response from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan

NET Bureau

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane got trolled on social media by his captain Virat Kohli and teammate Shikhar Dhawan after he posted a picture on Monday night about him dreaming about the upcoming day-night Test in Kolkata.

Team India is gearing up for the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens stadium against Bangladesh which will be played from November 22-26. Both teams will be playing a Test match under lights for the first time in history. India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first match in Indore by an innings and 130 runs.

“Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test,” Rahane said in a post on social along with a picture of him sleeping and a pink ball lying next to him.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan took this opportunity to troll Rahane. “Nice pose jinksy,” Kohli replied on the post while Dhawan wrote, “Sapney mein pic khich gayi.”

Both Kohli and Rahane will be the first among the team members to reach Kolkata for the much-awaited match. Kohli and Rahane are scheduled to land in the ‘city of joy’ at 9.40 a.m. on Tuesday, much ahead of the rest of the team.

It’s still unclear whether the captain would visit the Eden Gardens on Tuesday to have a look at the pitch, but there are chances of him dropping by, according to sources.

The Eden track is expected to be a green top which the red hot Indian pace bowling battery would relish. The 22-yard strip was under covers on Monday with pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee saying that there won’t be any pink ball testing before the action starts at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Besides Kohli and Rahane, Rohit Sharma will land in the wee hours of Wednesday, at 1.55 a.m. while pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will arrive a bit later on the same day, at 9.35 a.m.

Ishant Sharma will also reach on Tuesday, at 10.45 in the night. The rest of the team is expected to come together at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday along with the Bangladesh team.

Source: India Today