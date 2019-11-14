Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

AJYP stages sit-in against CAB, poor condition of Tirap Dispensary at Tinsukia

AJYP stages sit-in against CAB, poor condition of Tirap Dispensary at Tinsukia
November 14
14:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Tinsukia District Committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad (AJYP) observed a three-hour sit-in at Tirap under Jagun PS with support of the Tipong Lalpahar villagers to protest against the deplorable condition of Tirap Gate State Dispensary and No 10 Tipong Lalpahar Road under Lekhapani Gaon Panchyat on Wednesday. The organization submitted three memoranda highlighting grievances to the ministers concerned through the SDO (Civil) Margherita.

In one memorandum addressed to the Health Minister, it stated that the Tirap Gate State Dispensary, which catered to the need of several villages, lacked basic amenities like medicine, bed and drinking water. The organization demanded improvement in the facilities.

In another memorandum addressed to the PWD Minister, the organization demanded the metalling of No 10 Tipong Lalpahar Pathar Road. Yet in another memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the organization vehemently opposed CAB, 2016 and demanded to scrap of the proposed Bill.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
AJYPassamNo 10 Tipong Lalpahar RoadprotestTirap Gate State Dispensary
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.