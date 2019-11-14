AJYP stages sit-in against CAB, poor condition of Tirap Dispensary at Tinsukia

NET Bureau

The Tinsukia District Committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad (AJYP) observed a three-hour sit-in at Tirap under Jagun PS with support of the Tipong Lalpahar villagers to protest against the deplorable condition of Tirap Gate State Dispensary and No 10 Tipong Lalpahar Road under Lekhapani Gaon Panchyat on Wednesday. The organization submitted three memoranda highlighting grievances to the ministers concerned through the SDO (Civil) Margherita.

In one memorandum addressed to the Health Minister, it stated that the Tirap Gate State Dispensary, which catered to the need of several villages, lacked basic amenities like medicine, bed and drinking water. The organization demanded improvement in the facilities.

In another memorandum addressed to the PWD Minister, the organization demanded the metalling of No 10 Tipong Lalpahar Pathar Road. Yet in another memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the organization vehemently opposed CAB, 2016 and demanded to scrap of the proposed Bill.

Source: The Sentinel