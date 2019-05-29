Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha gives knives to children on Savarkar anniversary

NET Bureau

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) distributed knives among students of class 10 to 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Tuesday, its spokesperson said.

Mahasabha spokesperson Ashok Pandey said that Savarkar’s dream was “Rajniti ka Hindukaran and Hinduon ka sanikikaran” (Hinduisation of politics and militarisation of Hindus)

Mahasabha’s national secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey said that this was a step to motivate hindus and empower them, especially younger generation with knives to protect themselves.

Pooja Shakun Pandey had made headlines in early 2019, when she posed for photographs with a pistol in hand shooting at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi. She said she had distributed the knives, along with a copy of Bhagwat Geeta, to minor children, who have achieved good results in their exams, because she wants them to know when and why the weapon should be used.

He further said: "Modiji has fulfilled the first part of his dream with his landslide victory in Lok Sabha polls. We are now fulfilling the other part by distributing knives and creating Hindu soldiers. If Hindus want to protect themselves and their nation, they should learn how to use weapons."