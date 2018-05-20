Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 20 May 2018

Northeast Today

Akhil Gogoi Arrested Ahead of Amit Shah’s Assam Visit

Akhil Gogoi Arrested Ahead of Amit Shah’s Assam Visit
May 20
11:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ahead of the BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, RTI activist and farmers’ body leader Akhil Gogoi was arrested on Sunday morning for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday to address leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) from all the northeastern states.

Gogoi, who leads Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), had on Saturday urged the people of Assam to protest against the visit of Shah by displaying black flags “to send a strong message to the BJP President” over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Police arrested Gogoi when he was protesting near Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the NEDA meeting is scheduled.

“We were peacefully protesting here… However, the BJP government has arrested me in the most undemocratic manner,” Gogoi told reporters before being taken away.

“I once again appeal to the people to unite against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and protest against the visit of Shah by showing black flags to him,” Gogoi added.

-IANS

Tags
Akhil Gogoi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.