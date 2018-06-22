Akon Building ‘Real-Life Wakanda’

Grammy-winning singer Akon has shared his plans to build “real-life Wakanda” based around his cryptocurrency AKoin.

During a panel discussion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the musician discussed his plans for Akon Crypto City.

According to PageSix, Akon, 45, said blockchain technology and cryptocurrency could be “the saviour for Africa in many ways” because of its high security factor.

He said the app-based system “allows the people to utilise it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.”

The business plan says the city will be built on 2,000 acres of land gifted to Akon from the President of Senegal. The singer was born in St Louis, Missouri but is of Senegalese descent, and he spent significant parts of his childhood in the country.

The city will feature colleges, schools, an airport and sports stadium.

The proposal added, ”this mixed use, master-planned city, contains everything from residential to retail, parks, stadium, light manufacturing, universities, and schools.”

Back in 2014, Akon took a big step away from his music career with the Akon Lighting Africa project, which brought electricity to 15 countries in Africa.

Meanwhile, his charitable work also includes the Konfidence Foundation, which aims to provide support to underprivileged youth.

