Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb look: I am comfortable in sari, had to get the body language right

NET Bureau

Akshay Kumar has been impressing fans with a variety of roles in his films. Apart from witnessing him back in the action zone with Sooryavanshi, fans are excited to watch him as a transgender in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The actor left the fans pleasantly surprised with his look in a saree when he dropped the first still from the film. Recalling his experience of working for the film wearing a saree, Akshay revealed that he was very comfortable in a saree.

Akshay told Mid Day, “I am comfortable in a sari and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right.”

Earlier in October last year, Akshay shared the first look poster of Laxmmi bomb saying, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.” In the poster, he can be seen standing infront of Goddess in a saree and giving a menacing glare.

In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Laxmmi Bomb is an official remake of Tamil franchise Kanchana. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who directed the Tamil version as well.

Source: India Tv News