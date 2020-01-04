Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 04 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb look: I am comfortable in sari, had to get the body language right

Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb look: I am comfortable in sari, had to get the body language right
January 04
13:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Akshay Kumar has been impressing fans with a variety of roles in his films. Apart from witnessing him back in the action zone with Sooryavanshi, fans are excited to watch him as a transgender in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The actor left the fans pleasantly surprised with his look in a saree when he dropped the first still from the film. Recalling his experience of working for the film wearing a saree, Akshay revealed that he was very comfortable in a saree.

Akshay told Mid Day, “I am comfortable in a sari and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right.”

Earlier in October last year, Akshay shared the first look poster of Laxmmi bomb saying, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.” In the poster, he can be seen standing infront of Goddess in a saree and giving a menacing glare.

In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Laxmmi Bomb is an official remake of Tamil franchise Kanchana. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who directed the Tamil version as well.

Source: India Tv News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.