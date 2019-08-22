Akshay Kumar ranks 4th on Forbes World’s Highest Paid Actors 2019 list

NET Bureau

Akshay Kumar is not only the highest-paid Bollywood star, he is the fourth highest-paid actor in the world. Forbes has just released its list of Highest-Paid Actors 2019, and the superstar ranks fourth, after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

The magazine reports that Akshay earned a staggering $65 million (around Rs 466 crore) between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Akshay, who has already had two releases this year – Anurag Singh’s Kesari and Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal – and has two more lined up, is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. His upcoming films include Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4, Raj Mehta’s Good News, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey.

Not just films, Akshay also gets a significant chunk of his earnings from brand endorsements. Currently, he endorses more than 20 top brands across different categories.

Earlier this year, Akshay was at Number 33 on Forbes’ list of World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019. When he was asked about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he worked very hard for every single rupee he earned.

“Surely, it feels good. But I just go through the headline and not the detailed copy [of such articles]. On a serious note, money does matter to me but only in a limited way. And I know it’s my hard-earned money. I work extremely hard for each and every penny. Money doesn’t come easily to you. I have put my sweat and blood for that. So, yes, it does matter to me,” he said.

In another interview with an entertainment website, Akshay opened up on his rollercoaster journey in Bollywood. “I have gone through ups and downs at least three-four times in my career, which is a lot for any actor. But every time I have gone through it, I just do one thing – I go down my building and see how many cars I have. Then, I look at my house, sometimes I go to my office and look at everything,” he said.

“Kyun ro raha hoon main? Fayda kya hai? God has been so kind so I don’t think I have the right to feel even a little low because there are so many people who have nothing. If I start thinking like this, then I would be the most selfish person ever,” he added.

Akshay also revealed in the interview that when he arrived in Mumbai to pursue a career in films, he did not even have Rs 200. From Rs 200 to Rs 466 crore, the star has indeed come a long way in Bollywood.

Source: India Today