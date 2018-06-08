Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha Gets Bigger Opening Than Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China

Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s 2017 blockbuster hit ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ won many hearts in the country and was hailed as a powerful venture based on a social message. It ended the dry spell at Box Office and gained big time by positive word of mouth publicity.

The film is the latest from Bollywood to release in China and like all the previous B-town ventures, this one too was expected to earn rave reviews. This is the first Akshay starrer and fifth Indian film to release in China.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the film collection and wrote, “#Xclusiv: 11,500 screens… 56,000 shows every day [may go up to 58,000 shows]… #ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China today [8 June 2018]… Much larger release than #HindiMedium and #BajrangiBhaijaan in China…Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences.”

As per Taran, the film released on 11,500 screens and was having 56,000 shows every day. But looking at the demand, the shows may be increased to 58,000. ‘Toilet Ek..’ which was released in China on June 8 with title ‘Toilet Hero’, had much larger bigger release than Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.

Earlier, films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ released in China and took the Box Office by storm.

- Zee News