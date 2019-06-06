Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Aligarh Minor Murder: Mutilated Body of Missing Minor Found Buried in Ground; One Detained

June 06
16:11 2019
NET Bureau

The mutilated body of a missing two-and-a-half-year-old girl was found in Aligarh. The body was found under the limits of the Tappal police station. The deceased had been missing since the past four days. The incident came to light on Wednesday, June 5.

Furious at the incident, the family members and relatives of the deceased blocked the roads. Senior police officials reached the spot to pacify the locals.

After the deceased went missing, her parents informed the police and lodged a complaint. Allegedly, a pack of stray dogs was seen with what resembled to be the body parts of a human. The body of the deceased was found after the locals saw the canines.

The body of the deceased had allegedly been buried in the ground. The family of the deceased alleged police inaction and blocked the roads. Superintendent of Police (rural) Manilal Patidar said that they detained a person based on the allegations made by the deceased’s family. Further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story)

Source: Mirrownownews.com

