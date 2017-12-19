Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 19 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

All 47 NPF MLAs to Contest Nagaland Assembly Poll Next Year

December 19
21:06 2017
All the 47 legislators of the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) would contest the Assembly election due next year and incumbent TR Zeliang would be the chief ministerial candidate, the party has decided.

The development assumed significance as the NPF had suffered from an internal crisis which ended following signing of a reconciliation agreement between the two factions early this month.

The 47 NPF MLAs would contest the Assembly election under the leadership of party president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu Zeliang would be the CM face, the party announced in a statement yesterday night after a meeting of the NPF Legislature Party.

The tenure of the current Nagaland Assembly expires on March 13 next year and the date of the election has not been declared yet.

The internal crisis in the NPF began in July after 36 MLAs joined Zeliang’s camp to oust the then Chief Minister Liezietsu, and the two camps signed a document to reconcile and re-unite on December 9.

It was also decided in the meeting that all suspension and expulsion orders against some of the party’s members would be revoked cases pending in courts would be withdrawn, the statement said.

The NPF legislators also resolved to remain firmly united in the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Legislature Party consisting of 47 NPF, 4 BJP and 8 Independent MLAs has called for an early solution to the Naga political issue before the next Assembly election, which should be inclusive, acceptable and honourable. In the 60 member House, one seat is vacant.

-PTI

Nagaland Assembly PollNPF MLAsTR Zeliang
