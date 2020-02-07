Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 07 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan test negative for nCoV

February 07
12:05 2020
NET Bureau

All 645 people evacuated from China’s Wuhan city, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that as of February 6, 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for novel coronavirus illness but no new case was detected.

India has so far reported three confirmed cases of nCoV from Kerala.

Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University who returned to India recently tested positive for the virus. Besides, 510 samples were tested by ICMR network laboratories, of which all had tested negative except for the three already reported positive cases.

The three cases are clinically stable, the ministry said in a statement.

Community surveillance and contact tracing is going on by IDSP for 6,558 persons across 32 states/UTs.

Community surveillance and contact tracing is going on by IDSP for 6,558 persons across 32 states/UTs.

The fourth joint monitoring group meeting was held on Thursday under Directorate General of Health Services to discuss various technical issues, including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travellers from China.

Source: The Economic Times

