Sat, 11 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

All Assam Nath-Yogi students demands separate Autonomous Council

All Assam Nath-Yogi students demands separate Autonomous Council
January 11
13:18 2020
NET Bureau

Demanding ST categorization of the Nath-Yogi community and formation of separate Autonomous Council, All Assam Nath-Yogi Students’ Union (AANYSU) staged a protest meeting on Friday in Bongaigaon. Several noted leaders including Lakhyan Nath, president of AANYSU, Arobindo Nath, secretary of AANYSU, Dambarudhar Nath, president of Assam State Nath-Yogi Sanmilani, Jayanti Nath, president of Assam State Nath-Yogi Woman’s Committee, etc were present in the meeting.

Addressing the mass gathering, Arobindo Nath said that there are a total of 40 lakhs Nath-Yogi people in Assam. “But still we are the most backward community. We don’t even have an MLA in Assam State Cabinet. We don’t have higher officers, leaders in our community and hence we are deprived in every sector. But the time has come to be aware. Hence we demand ST categorization of the Nath-Yogi community. We also demand formation of a separate Autonomous Council for Nath-Yogi majority areas. We also demand 50 percent reservation of seats for the Nath-Yogi community in Kamatapur Autonomous Council. Otherwise, we shall form a massive democratic agitation in the coming days,” he said.

Source: The Sentinel

