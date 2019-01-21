All Assam Open Badminton Tournament at Royal Global University

NET Bureau

Badminton Gurukul is organizing an All Assam Open Badminton Tournament from Wednesday to Sunday at Royal Global University. This tournament is to encourage talented youngsters of the State to get a platform to excel in the game of badminton. More than 250 players are participating in this marqee event. This is the first event of its kind where Badminton Gurukul is giving a platform to young talent of Assam to compete in presence of national level players and coaches.

The tournament will be organised in Association with host institution Royal Global University where Badminton Gurukul is located. The tournament is recognised by Assam Badminton Association and partially sponsored by BitChem.

The tournament is organised in categories under 9/11/13/15/17 for boys and girls singles & open for Men doubles categories (no age criteria).