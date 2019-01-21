Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 21 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

All Assam Open Badminton Tournament at Royal Global University

All Assam Open Badminton Tournament at Royal Global University
January 21
11:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Badminton Gurukul is organizing an All Assam Open Badminton Tournament from Wednesday to Sunday at Royal Global University. This tournament is to encourage talented youngsters of the State to get a platform to excel in the game of badminton. More than 250 players are participating in this marqee event. This is the first event of its kind where Badminton Gurukul is giving a platform to young talent of Assam to compete in presence of national level players and coaches.

The tournament will be organised in Association with host institution Royal Global University where Badminton Gurukul is located. The tournament is recognised by Assam Badminton Association and partially sponsored by BitChem.

 

The tournament is organised in categories under 9/11/13/15/17 for boys and girls singles & open for Men doubles categories (no age criteria).

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.