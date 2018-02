The Christians in Sikkima are all set to participate in an All Christians’ Summit.

The Summit will be held in Jorethang,South Sikkim on February 7.

Representatives from all the churches participated in the prayers today for success of the ensuing Summit.

All the denominations are expected to join together under the same banner.

Followers of the faith will assemble from all the four districts informed Satish Chandra Rai,Working President of ASC.

UNI

Photo for representation only