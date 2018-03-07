Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

All Genuine Indians to be Part of NRC in Assam: Govt

March 07
19:08 2018
The final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is being prepared in Assam, will incorporate the names of all genuine Indian nationals, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said a part draft of the NRC, covering 1.90 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam, was published on December 31, 2017, including the names of those applicants in respect of whom the entire process of verification was completed.

“The remaining applicants are under various stages of scrutiny and after their verification is completed, another draft NRC will be published.

The final NRC will contain the names of all genuine Indian citizens in the state of Assam,” he said, replying to a written question.
The NRC in Assam is being updated as per the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. Ahir said the work was being carried out in a fair and objective manner.

The updation of the NRC is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

-PTI

NRC
