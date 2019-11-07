All India Congress Committee Team Assesses Ground Situation to Counter BJP

NET Bureau

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has sent its top leaders to visit all the north-eastern States including Sikkim and study the pulse of people on various burning issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), NRC, privatization of public sector units and economic slowdown.

A six-member high-level team headed by AICC general secretary Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik on Wednesday reached the city here and held a detailed discussion with the Assam Congress leaders to assess the ground situation arising out of the above issues.

The development is part of the Congress strategy to corner the ruling BJP on burning issues of NE in the ensuing winter session of the Parliament scheduled to start from November 18. The BJP government at the Centre is likely to pass the CAB during the winter session.

Addressing a press conference at Rajib Bhawan here on Wednesday afternoon, veteran AICC leader Jairam Ramesh said if the CAB is passed in the Parliament, it will have adverse impact in the NE region. He said the CAB will change the demographic patterns of the NE State and endanger the identity of indigenous people.

The BJP has majority in the Lok Sabha and will try to get the CAB passed in the Rajya Sabha, Ramesh said, adding that the Congress is also working with like-minded parties on this. He added that the CAB is anti-secular and violates the Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Ramesh, who is a member of the All India Congress Committee high-level team, said the team will visit Barak Valley on Thursday and build a consensus of the Congress party on CAB.

Claiming that the Congress was the architect of the NRC, Ramesh accused the BJP of trying very hard to use the NRC and CAB for narrow political interests.

The high-level team also discussed the ruling party’s move to privatize many public sector units including Numaligarh Refinery and Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport at Borjhar. Ramesh said the BJP government is all out to sell all the profit-making PSUs only to a few industrialists close to the top brass of the ruling party.

Source: The Sentinel