All India Police Badminton Championship : Nagaland Police bags Gold

NET Bureau

Nagaland Police bagged three gold medals at the 11th All India Police Badminton Championship.The championship was held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from October 22-26.

Bendangnaro won the gold medal in Women’s Single category. She also bagged a gold medal with Imlirenla in the Women’s Double category. Joseph Sumi and Imlirenla won the gold medal in Mixed Doubles category.

Bednangnaro will now represent India at the World Police Badminton Championship.

The five-day event saw participation from 399 players of 36 teams in 16 categories. 50 female players participated in the event. The team comprised of players from State police and Central Armed Police Forces.

The championship witnessed 16 events and 387 matches including Singles/Doubles/Mixed Double etc.

Mizoram Police Force emerged the overall winner of the championship and Central Reserve Police Force as the runner-up of the championship.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sports & Information and Broadcasting Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore distributed the prizes to the medal winners.

Congratulating all the winners Rathore said that sports promote physical fitness and friendship among the ranks which is necessary for the police force.

He also said that the sports scenario of the country is undergoing a massive change and it helps in overall development of an individual.

SOURCE: Northeast Now