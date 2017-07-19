Wed, 19 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

All Northeast States to Have Business Facilitation Centres

All Northeast States to Have Business Facilitation Centres
July 19
17:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that Business Facilitation Centres (BFC) will be set up in all northeastern states to guide new and first generation entrepreneurs in all areas related to project financing.

According to the Minister, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) has taken a string of initiatives for entrepreneurship development in the region, including mentoring assistance and credit linkages to entrepreneurs.

“NEDFi has also taken initiatives to conduct seminars, workshops, Entrepreneur Development Programmes (EDPs), business meets/awareness programmes for potential first generation entrepreneurs,” said Singh in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“The corporation has prepared 100 project profiles related to MSME segments which have been widely distributed and also uploaded in the website,” he added.

NEDFi will have a design and skill upgradation programme for improving the existing skills of artisans and craftsmen by providing design inputs, so that value-added products based on the natural resources of the region can be developed.

-IANS

Tags
Jitendra SinghNEDFi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.