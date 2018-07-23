All-political-parties Meet Discusses State Issues in Manipur, Congress abstains

An all-political-parties meet was convened in the cabinet hall of chief minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh on Sunday at the initiative of chief minister, Manipur to solicit the views of various parties.

A statement issued by the newly appointed government spokesperson, Th. Radheshyam, said the meeting lasted for four hours in order to adopt a united consensus strategy on various pressing issues confronting the state, relating to Indo-Myanmar border (Manipur sector), Manipur University and Framework Agreement signed between Government of India and NSCN-IM.

The meeting was convened to address the need to take into accounts the views of all political parties which are not represented in the State Assembly. A discussion in the assembly would not facilitate an all-party consensual decision, it said.

The meeting was attended by office bearers of APP, AIFB, AITC, BJP, BSP, CPI(M), CPI, DBSP, JD(S), JD(U), LJP, MDPF, MNDF, MPC, MPP, NCP, NPF, NPP, NEIDP, RSP and Shiv Sena.

Congress party however did not attend the meeting on the plea that the party has decided not to take part as the matter can be discussed in the ongoing Assembly, it said.

After a threadbare discussion, the meeting resolved to constitution of a committee of all political party comprising one representative each, on the issue of location of BP No. 81. The member will also visit the disputed border pillar along with the central team and other stake holders for verification on Tuesday.

With regards to the present Manipur University impasse, the meet resolved to appoint a pro vice chancellor in accordance with the provisions of Manipur University Act and also urge the fact finding committee to initiate and conclude its proceedings within the stipulated time.

Moreover, the meeting resolved that the vice chancellor of MU be asked to proceed on leave pending the proceedings of the fact finding committee, it added.

On the latest development on the framework agreement between the GOI and NSCN-IM, the meeting reportedly agreed to convene a special assembly session, if required, in order to discuss the possibilities of the ongoing peace talks.

The chief minister apprised that besides discussing the above issues in the assembly, the all important Manipur People Bill which had been introduced in the ongoing session would be taken up for consideration on Monday. He sought the co-operation of all political parties and the general public to enable a smooth and anticipatory discourse in the state assembly, said the release.

- Imphal Free Press