All Untrained Teachers Need to Undergo Training: Nagaland Minister

Nagaland Minister for School Education, Tokheho Yepthomi on Tuesday called upon all untrained elementary teachers in the state to undergo training in line with the Union MHRD Ministry directive.

“There is a standing order from Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) that all untrained elementary teachers have to be trained on or before March 31, 2019 as per the Parliament Amendment Act section 23 (2) of the Right to Education,” Yepthomi said while addressing the second All Nagaland Government School Teachers conference.

The Education Minister said it is a mandatory that no untrained teachers will be allowed to continue in service, including the government aided private schools, beyond March 2019. “If any teacher cannot undergo training in line with the directives of Union MHRD, it will be better for those teachers to go on voluntary retirement in peace,” he said.

He also said the state government is also seriously examining the possibility of absorbing 1,379 Hindi Teachers as the Union MHRD has terminated the scheme from April this year. The minister said in the present scenario of the state educational system, pursuit of academic excellence and qualitative education of the children should be the aim of the Department of School Education.

Pointing out that a lot of things need to be done in the department, he said “we can only achieve our aims and objectives if we all put our heads together in mutual understanding with a sense of belonging from top to bottom”. Agreeing that the outcome of HSLC and HSSLC examination results among the government schools were not satisfactory over the past years, he said one of the main cause was shortage of science and mathematics teachers in many schools.

“While it may not be possible to bring drastic change to all problems in a day or month, it is very clear that if we all give our efforts, in we can contribute to radically different a getter answers to the problems that stand in the way of our society today,” Yepthomi said.

