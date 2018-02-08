Alleged Manipulation by MPSC, Organization Demands Justice

NET Bureau

A candidate of the DIO and APO exam conducted by the MPSC in August 2017 has alleged that the MPSC has manipulated marks and at the same time, refuses to give out information related to the exam.

The candidate, namely Arshad Shah, secured 120.5 marks in total to and came in 3rd position.

According to the candidate, his score in Written was 115 as per the carbon copy of the exam OMR sheet and the answer key provided by MPSC, and his total marks ought to be 125.

His Written marks was intimated to him as 110.5 only verbally by the Secretary, but refused to be given the same in print.

Further, MPSC also refused to show the candidate’s OMR sheet as per an RTI filed by the candidate.

The candidate alleged that MPSC has deliberately blocked all legal avenues by playing hide-and-seek with information related to the exam.

“Is this an arbitrary exam? Is this an arbitrary marking-system? Why is MPSC refusing to disclose the Written and Interview marks for the candidates? Why did the Result show the Date of Birth of the candidates but not the Written and Interview Marks?’’ he said.

Crying foul-play, the All Manipur Muslim Organization’s Coordinating Committee has demanded that justice be done to the candidate, and also asked the Commission to clarify at the earliest on the marks related to the exam.

It said that instead of transparency and credibility, the Commission has only created a mental trauma in the minds of aspiring and deserving youths by its obscure ways.

It questioned the integrity of the Commission.

