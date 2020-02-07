ALP helps to enhance student learning outcomes by 30% in Hailakandi district

NET Bureau

The Hailakandi district registered a 30 percent increase in learning outcomes of students at lower and upper primary levels. Named Akanksha, the Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) launched by the district administration in September last year has yielded positive outcomes in a 45-day course focusing on language and mathematics.

In the first phase, 230 education volunteers and teachers were involved in raising the learning outcomes of students of lower and upper primary levels in 100 government schools across the district. “Following the successful implementation of Akanksha Phase I, the education scene has changed considerably at the elementary stage. The learning outcomes of students of lower and upper primary levels have registered a 30 percent increase in just a span of 45 days,” said Program Leader, Piramal Foundation, Sadasiva Reddy. Piramal Foundation, a partner organization of Google, has collaborated with the district administration and Sarba Siksha Abhiyan in running the ALP.

The Akanksha Phase II of the program is set to impact another 230 schools. “The ALP is envisioned to assist students to achieve expected competencies in core academic subjects like language and maths. The unique component of the program is tailored to cater to the special needs of the students,” said Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, adding that the program is part of the Aspirational Districts Program initiated by NITI Aayog in partnership with Piramal Foundation.

Skills and competencies are mapped through NCERT parameters. “Language framework enables students to read two sentences with three to four words while Maths framework helps them to do simple two-digit addition and subtraction with borrowing,” said Reddy.

He further said that the program has helped to accelerate the pace of learning of students who lagged behind others in a normal class situation in language and maths subjects. ALP also uses the Google BOLO app to enhance reading among kids.

Source: The Sentinel