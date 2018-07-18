Amazon Prime Day: How Amazon is Preparing for its Biggest Sale to Drive More Traffic

Amazon has, since its beginning, been a brand totally associated with e-commerce. It is considered to be the most trusted and most widely used e-commerce website in the world. The variety of products that are available over Amazon are just immense and the list keeps on growing.

Anyone who has ever done online shopping would review it to be the best. The experience of shopping over amazon is very user friendly and full of surprises. It is known for its versatile collection of products.

What is Amazon Prime?

With amazing Amazon coupons and offers like one day delivery at no cost and exposure to thousands of shows and movies from across the world just makes everything so great. You get all this and many more with the Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon even gives you the chance to try it for a month for free and the if you like it, you can purchase it one time for an entire year. And now to increase their customers, they have started a monthly subscription plan also which gives the customers all the benefits of Amazon Prime including Prime Video and Prime Music.

What is Amazon Prime Day Sale?

This year amazon is organizing a 36 hour long sale starting from 16th. It is the second time Amazon is bringing the Amazon Prime Day Sale to India. Keep your eyes open at 12:00 hours on the 16th of July so that you don’t miss it. From bathroom supplies to your fashion accessories, you name it and amazon already has the best deal on them.

Amazon’s Tactics to drive more traffic

Amazon is doing whatever they could to get more and more customers during this Amazon Sale. They started the monthly subscription of their prime to do that, though the Annual one is more pocket friendly. Amazon Team stated that the Indian Customers are more comfortable with having a monthly bill cycle rather than paying all in advance.Then, this year they are also introducing several new brands on their platform. “This year we are launching more than 200 brands”, says AkshaySahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India.

This year many of the top brands of their fields are launching their products during this sale, although nothing specific has been declared yet. Small business owners who have been popular in their specific states or regions are also given a chance this time to mark their presence nationally. This way more and more customers will be able to get maximum variety of products.

This time a lot of focus has been given to the Indigenous brands like Satya Paul and The Chennai Silk and to grow the customer base of such brands. This time Amazon is also giving chance to various start-ups as well.

There is no celebration if the Prime members don’t get any extra benefits. So, to celebrate their Prime subscription, like the last time, Amazon decided to release latest movies on their Amazon Prime Video application. Latest movies like Raazi and 102 Not Out are to be aired.

This time Amazon has also organized pop up event for this sale at there Amazon Prime Day Experience Zones which are located in every major city. The best thing about this event is that it would be a Virtual Reality based event. The only problem with online shopping was how to trust the newly launched product. So, in order to make it very close to reality, Virtual Reality is used. Now hold your favourite smartphone in your hand or have a closer look at the home appliances, though virtually.

Amazon has increased there storage Units from 41 to 67 in 2018 giving them a lot more area to store. Because of this, Amazon has declared that there will also be an option for two-hour delivery through the Prime Now application. This is just insane and so new in the e-commerce department.

Expectations

Though no specific details have been declared yet, the Amazon India team revealed in an interview than thousands of deals would be there at their best prices. They also teased that the entire range of Amazon Echo speakers would be on their best pricing ever.

There are a lot of new things that are taking place this sale and all there is to see is by what size does this sale beat all the other seasonal sales that Amazon launches and how much does their customer base increases.

So on the 16th of this month be ready to experience the biggest sale ever happened yet.