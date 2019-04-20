AMBK and ABK Strongly Condemns Attack on Election Duty SDO Sangram, Otem Jamoh

Maksam Tayeng

The Adi-Mising Ba:né Kébang (AMBK) has strongly condemned the physical attack on Otem Jamoh, Sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Sangram under Kurung Kumey district during the night of April 11 allegedly carried out by supporters of INC candidate for the assembly seat Shri Tai Nikio.

Not only was Jamoh physically attacked, his government quarters and personal vehicle were also damaged. He was physically attacked while performing his official duties.

The Adi-Mising Ba:né Kébang vehemently condemns the physical attack on Otem Jamoh, Sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Sangram. The Adi-Mising Ba:né Kébang has also requests the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and AITF to investigate the matter and initiate necessary action against the perpetrators of the physical attack.

Physical attacks on members of brother tribes of the Tani clan should be condemned by all responsible citizens, said Okom Yosung, Secretary General of AMBK.

Meanwhile, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), the apex & appellate body entire Adi Community spreading over eight districts of the state has also strongly condemned the attack on SDO Sangram, Otem Jamoh.

In a letter to Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh today, ABK President, Getom Borang has said that, Otem Jamoh SDO Sangram, who was deployed as ARO in the recent election for Sangram & Nyobia Circle of 19- Nyapin A/C under Kurung Kumey district was physically assaulted with criminal intention while he was on election duty.

“This sort of barbaric and brutal misconduct is a direct attack on our cherished democracy itself. The mindless perpetrators of this crime deserves stringent and exemplary action from Election Commission of India by registering the case to ensure that in future, key election functionary work fearlessly for safeguarding and upholding the democracy through proper election. The election functionary deserves protections while ensuring free and fair conduct of election”, added Borang.

While condemning the unfortunate savagery incident and also expressing deep concern and anguish over the attack, the ABK led by its President, Getom Borang and Secretary General, Okom Yosung has requested the Election Commission of India and Government of Arunachal Pradesh for proper justice as per law with following actions: (i) ensure justice and security of Mr. Otem Jamoh, (ii) stringent and exemplary punishment to the one responsible for this barbaric act.

(iii) lost and damaged properties of the officer are well compensated and (iv) immediate transfer of the officer from the District.

It is worth mentioning here that, SDO Sangram under Kurung Kumey District deployed on election duty as ARO under Sangram Sub-Division, Shri Otem Jamoh, an APCS Officer originally hailing from Tebo village of Pasighat, East Siang District, was attacked by supporters of INC candidate Shri Tai Nikio on the evening of poling day last. In a written appeal to Adi Baane Kebang, the apex & appellate body of the Adis and also to his Nino Welfare Society, Jamoh has appealed for helping him to reach out to the competent authorities of government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Jamoh said that, on poling day of 11th April 2019 at around 8-8:30 PM a group of people forcefully entered in his official residence premises and without any reason assaulted him and destroyed his vehicles etc on the pretext of not taking any action for booth capturing at the 19/23 Cheki and 19/25 Pating polling stations.

“No doubt that the INC party had lodged a complaint regarding the booth capturing in the two poling stations to me, but when I enquired the matter to sector magistrate of these two polling stations and also to the Presiding officer of 19/25, I was informed that there was no such case isnde the poling station and poll was going smoothly. Anticipating for any such untoward incident, I had informed DEO/DC and SP Koloriang and General Observer of 19th Nyapin to deploy force or striking force to mitigate such possible untoward incident, but to my utter surprise not a single police personnels were deployed from DEO Koloriang”, said Jamoh sadly in his letter who added that the miscreants were demanding for re-poling in these polling stations to which he had politely denied as it was not within his power.