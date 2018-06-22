Ambubachi Mela Takes off in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that Indian traditions have an universal appeal and they contributed in nurturing the human values over the ages.

“People must nurture these human values and put joint efforts to make Ambubachi Mela as one of the most attractive religious congregations of the world,” Sonowal said while inaugurating the annual Ambubachi Mela in the presence of spiritual gurus and prominent personalities in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

He also urged the stakeholders to ensure hassle-free visit to the Kamakhya Temple by the pilgrims during the mela.

Sonowal pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the youth to work with honesty and perseverance to build a strong and vibrant nation must be imbibed along with spiritual and moral values to enable India march towards excellence.

Assam Minister for Finance, Health and PWD Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharjya, Tourism Minister Chandan Brahm, among others, also addressed the gathering.

The four-day festival at the Kamakhya Temple begins tomorrow with the temple doors closing at 9 pm and reopening after four days on June 26.

The temple will remain closed to mark the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya falls during the period and is associated with the fertility cult.

