Thu, 25 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Ambush Foiled in Manipur Ahead of Republic Day

January 24
21:30 2018
The timely detection of a powerful bomb planted along National Highway 2 foiled an ambush against security forces in Manipur on Wednesday, as the northeast state prepares to celebrate Republic Day amid violence and boycott calls by banned underground organisations.

Police said a powerful bomb was planted along NH 2 between Wangjing and Kamjong towns in Thoubal district. However, some troopers of 26 Assam Rifles noticed the bomb buried on the roadside. Police bomb squad personnel removed it later and exploded it safely.
Police said the idea was to ambush security personnel by detonating the bomb targeting troopers patrolling on foot. No insurgent group has claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces are making surprise checks in most districts to ensure an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the state.

Men and women are rounded up and paraded at playgrounds for verification. Those found without proper identification papers are taken to the police stations for further verification.

So far no insurgent has been rounded up in these operations, said the police. However, officials have said “some insurgents” have been picked up during routine operations.

The Assam Rifles also recovered some arms and ammunition during the search operations and handed it over to police for further investigation. Most of the banned underground organisations in the state have called for a boycott of the Republic Day function.

-IANS

