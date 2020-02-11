AMCTA to begin cease work strike

NET Bureau

The All Manipur College Teachers’ Association (AMCTA) has stated that its planned cease work strike will be launched from February 12 unless UGC 7th pay is implemented for college teachers by Tuesday.

With the continuing mass mobilisation, the college teachers are all set to take up the cease work strike, said a release. Following AMCTA’s course of action plan, an official team of the association visited Churachanpur College on Monday to conduct a meeting with Churachandpur Teachers Council, it said. The team further visited Moirang College and called on Moirang Teachers Association to take united resolutions, it added.

The release further said that the resolution to begin the cease work strike from Wednesday was taken after taking out a protest rally by AMCTA on February 6. All the colleges situated at the hills and plains will take part in the cease work, it further said adding if the academic atmosphere of the students is put to jeopardy by the strike, then the state government shall be held responsible.

Source: Imphal free Press