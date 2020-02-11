Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 11 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

AMCTA to begin cease work strike

AMCTA to begin cease work strike
February 11
10:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The All Manipur College Teachers’ Association (AMCTA) has stated that its planned cease work strike will be launched from February 12 unless UGC 7th pay is implemented for college teachers by Tuesday.

With the continuing mass mobilisation, the college teachers are all set to take up the cease work strike, said a release. Following AMCTA’s course of action plan, an official team of the association visited Churachanpur College on Monday to conduct a meeting with Churachandpur Teachers Council, it said. The team further visited Moirang College and called on Moirang Teachers Association to take united resolutions, it added.

The release further said that the resolution to begin the cease work strike from Wednesday was taken after taking out a protest rally by AMCTA on February 6. All the colleges situated at the hills and plains will take part in the cease work, it further said adding if the academic atmosphere of the students is put to jeopardy by the strike, then the state government shall be held responsible.

Source: Imphal free Press

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.