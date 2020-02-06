Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

American ballet dancer Ammy Darwin to return soon

American ballet dancer Ammy Darwin to return soon
February 06
12:47 2020
NET Bureau

Californian Ammy Darwin performed ballet dance as part of 37th foundation anniversary celebration of Rajiv Gandhi here during cultural programme on Tuesday evening to evoke thunderous applause from the thrilled gathering.

However, impressed with the dance calibre of RGU students during hour-long training workshop earlier during the day, Darwin said that she would return on a 15-day trip to give in-depth training to the students.

“It was only a two-day trip for which I could teach only basic steps of ballet dance, which needs prolonged practice for perfection. Thus, I have decided to come back soon,” she said before leaving on Wednesday.

While appreciating vice chancellor Prof Saket Khuswaha for giving her the opportunity, she also lauded librarian Maltesh Montebennur for extending her all hospitality.

On being greeted bye bye, she quipped: Wish me safe and happy journey and quick return to this wonderful land! Her comment was enough to prove that she has fallen in love with Arunachal and Arunachalees.

However, she visited Itanagar before leaving for Ziro to gain more knowledge about the state and its people, Maltesh informed.

Source: The Arunachal Observer

