AMFETA Demand Authenticity of Fish Sample Reports

All Manipur Fish and Egg Traders Association (AMFETA) on Thursday demanded the authenticity of positive results of usage of formalin in fish and asked the authenticity of the report of the samples taken by the food safety department in Manipur.

The food safety department imposed a ban on imports of ice packed fish traded from outside the state following complaints from various sections for presence of formalin on June 29. It was banned after the department found presence of formalin in few samples of the ice-packed fish.

The department continued to check formalin presence by collecting some more fish samples from the Imphal market.

Joint secretary, AMFETA, A. Sashikumar has urged for clarification on how six samples are found to be formalin positive out of 17 samples taken on July 2. “From where, when and how were the samples taken” he questioned the food safety department.

Citing that the samples were taken on July 2 when the ban has already been imposed on June 29, the samples now do not even reach 17. He said a sample has been taken last year on May 30 without getting results till date. There is a possibility that the sample can be a result of last year and questioned whether it is taken from last year or a new one was taken.

He added that the chief commissioner of land administration and special chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Anil Chandra Punetha, has clarified to state’s chief secretary rubbishing the allegations of using formalin as preservative for long shelf life that it is hazardous to health and is defaming the state brand in fish business in other states.

He also informed that the commissioner’s report from the department of fisheries and Institute of Preventive Medicine, public health lab and food health administration (IPM), government of Andhra Pradesh jointly conducted raids and tested for formalin with test kits to ascertain the authenticity of the allegations, but no cases are reported.

Sashikumar said 5 fish companies of Andra Pradesh supply fish to Manipur market. He said though he could not provide full information of facts and data of the recent loss, he noted that the normal consumption of 10,000 kg per day is reduced to 300-400 kg per day after the news broke of formalin presence.

He said following the ban truck loaded fish has been diverted to places where the ice-packed fish are not banned and the places less fish consuming areas.

The traders said the food safety department has not intimated to the traders directly besides notification on newspapers.

- Imphal Free Press