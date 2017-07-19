Amid Border Standoff with India; China Moves Troops, Equipment to Tibet

Amid border standoff with India, China has moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and equipment into Tibet, media reports said on Wednesday.

The reports said the equipment was moved to the south of Kunlun mountains in northern Tibet by the Western Theatre Command of People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The hardware was moved simultaneously by road and rail by the command that handles, among others, border issues with India, the reports said.

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, quoting the PLA said, “The project took place late last month and involved hardware being moved simultaneously by road and rail from across the entire region.”

On Monday, it was reported that China’s military has conducted live-fire exercises in Tibet. The PLA conducted live-fire exercises in Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday, without mentioning the exact timing of the drills.

The brigade that conducted the drills was from the PLA’s Tibet Military Command and is one of China’s two plateau mountain brigades, Global Times reported Monday. The PLA Tibet command guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of the India-China border along several sections connecting the mountainous Tibetan region.

According to the CCTV report, the brigade has long been stationed around the middle and lower reaches of the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Zangbo in Chinese) River which flows into India and Bangladesh and is responsible for frontline combat missions. The live-fire drills included the quick delivery of troops and different military units working together on joint attacks.