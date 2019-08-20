Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 20 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Amid Indo-Pak tension, IAF chief BS Dhanoa says air force cautious and alert along border

Amid Indo-Pak tension, IAF chief BS Dhanoa says air force cautious and alert along border
August 20
16:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Amid fresh tension between India and Pakistan after the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa Tuesday said the Indian Air Force was “cautious and alert” to face any situation on the border.

“We have seen their deployment. Indian Air Force is always cautious. We are responsible for air defense and we are always alert,” Dhanoa told reporters when asked about the situation at the Indo-Pakistan border.

Speaking at an IAF seminar, Dhanoa said the Air Force was always vigilant on operations of civilian aircraft also to avoid incidents like Purulia airdrop. “Not only about any enemy fighter but we also keep an eye on civilian aircraft so that incidents like Purulia airdrop do not happen,” Dhanoa said.

The two neighboring countries have exchanged heavy fire along the LoC ever since the Centre scrapped special status to J&K by rendering Article 370 a dead letter and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the event, spoke about the reach and lethality of the Indian armed forces while referring to the Balakot airstrikes. The IAF had conducted airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot in February, days after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel were killed.

Source: The Indian Express

Tags
Air Chief Marshal BS DhanoaDefence Minister Rajnath SinghIndian Air Force (IAF)
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.