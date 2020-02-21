Amit Shah assures Article 371 to remain intact in NE

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while gracing the 34 th Statehood day in Itanagar, assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh that the Article 371 will not be touched by the Centre.

Shah while addressing a public rally at the Statehood Day celebrations said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision of abrogating Article 370, rumours were spread in North-East that Article 371 will also be removed. But on statehood day of Arunachal and Mizoram, I want to assure you that nobody can remove Article 371 and nor it is anybody's intention.”

Under Article 371 of the Constitution, the states of the North-East have been granted special provisions with the aim of preserving their culture.

Appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, “Before 2014, North- East was connected to India only geographically and through administration, but with Narendra Modi ji as Prime Minister, North-East is now connected with our heart and soul.”

He further cited the development and social activities of the NDA government including the Bodo agreement and Bru-Reang settlement. He also referred to other major projects such as the 2,000-km Arunachal Frontier Highway and road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore which were sanctioned within five years.

While launching Arunachal Pradesh’s new Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, he said it is a welcome move that will enable the state to contribute to the nation’s dream of being a Rs 5-trillion economy.

Hailing the northeastern region’s culture and heritage, he said the country’s development is incomplete without the development of the Northeast. “The development of the northeastern region is the responsibility of the entire country,” he said.

The other dignitaries present during the celebration where Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Assam Finance Minister & NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao also attended the function.