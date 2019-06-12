Amit Shah calls meet of BJP office bearers to elect new party chief

NET Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah has called for a meet of the party’s national office bearers tomorrow in Delhi. All BJP state presidents, organisation mantris and state in-charges have been called for the meeting.

The objective of the meeting is believed to be the election of new post holders within the BJP. The meeting will be held to start the process of organisational elections which are due soon.

More importantly, party members will meet to elect a new BJP president as current president Amit Shah has joined the cabinet in the Modi government as the Union home minister.

Amit Shah, whose three-year term as BJP chief had ended earlier this year, was asked to continue in the position as the party had put on hold organisational elections to focus on Lok Sabha polls.

Apart from the elections for the crucial party chief post, BJP members will also be electing new state presidents for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — two states the party has shown significant gains in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Along with elections to key posts, the BJP will also be kicking off its membership drive soon. Amit Shah has called a meeting of BJP general secretaries for this purpose on June 18. Each BJP general secretary will be given specific tasks for the membership drive.

With the party notching up an unprecedented victory in the general election, bagging 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, Shah has moved on to preparing the organisation for assembly polls in three states and laying the groundwork for its internal elections.

He had on Sunday held separate meetings with core groups of party units in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana to deliberate on the BJP’s strategy in these assembly poll-bound states.

A party leader said the exercise to finish organisational polls can take three-four months and a national president can be elected — which has been conventionally done by consensus — only after organisation polls in at least 50 per cent of the states and Union Territories are over.

