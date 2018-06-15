Amit Shah Calls off Tripura Visit Due to Flood

BJP chief Amit Shah, who was scheduled to visit Tripura on June 18, has postponed the trip because of the flood triggered by heavy rains, a senior party official said.

“Shah had planned to present the BJP-IPFT government’s performance card of 100 days during his visit but has suspended the programme due to the flood,” said BJP’s state general secretary Pratima Bhowmik.

Shah would visit Tripura once the state recovers from the “crisis-like” situation, she said, adding that the BJP chief had asked the party leaders and workers to help the affected people.

Soon after assuming office in March this year, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had declared to unveil the government’s performance card for 100 days as part of the party’s commitment to deliver good governance and accountability.

At least two persons have died in Tripura in flood-related incidents, while more than 15,000 people were severely affected by the flood caused by torrential rain on June 12 and 13.

