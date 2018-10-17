Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Amit Shah Kicks Off Mizoram Election Campaign

Amit Shah Kicks Off Mizoram Election Campaign
October 17
19:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday to kick off the party’s election campaign for the November 28 Assembly election.

Addressing a power-packed booth level workers meet at R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium in Aizawl, Shah alleged that the Congress government in Mizoram refused to implement the numerous poor-friendly schemes because if it had done so people would have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Give the Congress government a chance till November 28. After that, you will bid farewell to corruption and let in the Narendra Modi government schemes for the upliftment of the people,” he said.

Shah said that the Central government sanctioned over Rs 4000 crores for Mizoram during the last four years.

“I am shocked to see Mizoram still lags behind the rest of India despite such a huge amount of money sanctioned,” he said.

“All we have got from the Congress government is corruption and dynasty,” Shah further said accusing Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla of preparing his younger brother and minister Lal Thanzara to be his successor.

Shah said that the huge potential that Mizoram has in tourism, power and horticulture sectors remained untapped under the Congress rule.

“Give one chance to the BJP and the state will stop importing power from other states, instead it will produce surplus power. Mizoram will be made tourism hotspot,” he further said.

Attacking the Congress government on the poor road conditions, Shah blamed it on Lal Thanhawla and his younger brother Lal Thanzara who look after the PWD.

Shah expressed confidence that Mizoram will be the 20th state in India and the eighth in the Northeast under the BJP rule.

“I am confident that Mizoram will celebrate the next Christmas under the BJP government,” he said.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Amit ShahBJP President Amit ShahLal ThanhawlaLal ThanzaramizoramMizoram CM Lal ThanhawlaMizoram Elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.