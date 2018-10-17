Amit Shah Kicks Off Mizoram Election Campaign

NET Bureau

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday to kick off the party’s election campaign for the November 28 Assembly election.

Addressing a power-packed booth level workers meet at R Dengthuama Indoor Stadium in Aizawl, Shah alleged that the Congress government in Mizoram refused to implement the numerous poor-friendly schemes because if it had done so people would have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Give the Congress government a chance till November 28. After that, you will bid farewell to corruption and let in the Narendra Modi government schemes for the upliftment of the people,” he said.

Shah said that the Central government sanctioned over Rs 4000 crores for Mizoram during the last four years.

“I am shocked to see Mizoram still lags behind the rest of India despite such a huge amount of money sanctioned,” he said.

“All we have got from the Congress government is corruption and dynasty,” Shah further said accusing Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla of preparing his younger brother and minister Lal Thanzara to be his successor.

Shah said that the huge potential that Mizoram has in tourism, power and horticulture sectors remained untapped under the Congress rule.

“Give one chance to the BJP and the state will stop importing power from other states, instead it will produce surplus power. Mizoram will be made tourism hotspot,” he further said.

Attacking the Congress government on the poor road conditions, Shah blamed it on Lal Thanhawla and his younger brother Lal Thanzara who look after the PWD.

Shah expressed confidence that Mizoram will be the 20th state in India and the eighth in the Northeast under the BJP rule.

“I am confident that Mizoram will celebrate the next Christmas under the BJP government,” he said.

