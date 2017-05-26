Amit Shah Lauds Major Leetul Gogoi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Friday lauded Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi for “saving” the lives of people by tying a man in front of his jeep as a “shield” to avoid stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The work that Major Gogoi has done… saving the lives of the election party and the Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, I appreciate it and also support it,” Shah said. He was addressing a press conference on completion of three years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Asked if Major Gogoi will be honoured, he said: “There is a process to give any honour. He has been given an award by the Army.” The BJP chief was referring to the Army Chief’s Commendation Card which was awarded to Major Gogoi.

A video, shot on April 9 during the Srinagar by-polls held amid violent incidents, showed a man, later identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, tied to the bonnet of an army jeep Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam. The video went viral on social media and created an uproar. An FIR was registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police against the security forces.

On April 15, the Army constituted a court of inquiry in the incident and its final report is yet to come. Commenting on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the government was confident of “controlling the situation” with the help of security forces.

“Don’t see the situation of two or three months to judge the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Since 1989, there have been many such phases when the situation has been bad and has been controlled,” Shah said. “I want to assure this time as well, we are watching the situation very seriously and minutely, and we will find a solution,” he said.

-IANS