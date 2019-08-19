Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of Karbi & Dimasa Bhawan

NET Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone of Karbi and Dimasa Bhawan at Dwarka, Sector 13 in New Delhi.

Laying the foundation stone, Shah said that the people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will be benefitted from the two Bhawan. The youths who come to Delhi for different purpose like study, job, etc will be able to stay in these Bhawans until they get a proper place to stay in.

The project will cost Rs. 130 Crore.

Shah further stated that the Narendra Modi-led government has emphasized on the development of the Northeast in the last five years.

The former Congress government in the Centre has signed an agreement in 2011 for construction of the two Bhawans of which the foundation stone was laid by the BJP government.

Shah also reiterated that the Assam Bhawan will also be constructed in Sector 13 and the Assamese people will also be able to stay along with the Karbi and Dimasa people.

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tuliram Ronghang also thanked Amit Shah for formally starting the project.

Source: Pratidin Time