Amitabh Bachchan Served Legal Notice For Dressing Up As Lawyer

Amitabh Bachchan has been served notice for dressing up as a lawyer in an advertisement. The spice company that the megastar represents in the ad, YouTube and a media house have also been served notices by the Bar Council of Delhi, which said due precautions were not taken.

The notice warned that those involved could face legal action for airing the advertisement without authority.

“You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states Bar Councils that the lawyers’ attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,” the notice read.

The Bar Council also asked the respondents to give an undertaking in 10 days, failing which there will be action.

In the commercial, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in what appears to be a dressing room, in a lawyer’s suit, as two junior artists enter and offer him pav bhaji. The actor praises the food, prepared with spices of the brand he is endorsing.