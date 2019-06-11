Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 11 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter Account Hacked, Briefly Had Imran Khan’s Photo

Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter Account Hacked, Briefly Had Imran Khan’s Photo
June 11
12:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account, which was hacked on Monday, has now been restored. Those behind the cyber-attack changed his profile photo, cover photo and Twitter bio. Mr Bachchan’s profile photo was changed to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Two different tweets were posted as well, tagging the Pakistan premier along with his photo, saying “Love Pakistan”. The tweets were accompanied with emojis of Pakistan and Turkey’s flags. Mr Bachchan’s bio was modified to say the same thing as well.

At first glance, the hack seemed to have been carried out by one or more Turkish groups.

Another tweet posted by the hackers from Mr Bachchan’s account called to “condemn the behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers”.

“We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here,” the pinned tweet said and was signed off by the “Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny.”

In yet another tweet, the hackers posted a link to an Instagram page, saying they were “waiting for your support.”

A spokesperson for Mumbai police said their cyber unit was informed of the hack and the matter was being investigated, reported news agency PTI.

The same group had earlier hacked the accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher, according to PTI.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. He has over 37 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

 

Source: NDTV

Tags
Amitabh BachchanImran KhanTwitter Account Hacked
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.