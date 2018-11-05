Amittrajit Ghosh wins Rally of Arunachal 2018

NET Bureau

Amittrajit Ghosh came from the behind to emerge victorious at the Rally of Arunachal, the third round of the MRF-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) that took place in Itanagar, Arunachal pradesh on Sunday.

In a major upset, Ghosh surpassed his other team mate Mahindra Adventure’s defending champion Gaurav Gill who couldn’t finish sixth and seventh stages of the rally due to a technical glitch in his Super XUV500. Gill along with Musa Sherif as co-driver failed to convert his first day’s lead on day one yesterday into a victory and stand 13th overall

Amittrajit Ghosh with Ashwin Naik as co-driver had finished third in the day one of the rally. Competing in the first tarmac rally of the year that took place from Chimpu to Hollongi near Itanagar, Ghosh bettered their first day’s performance clocking an aggregate timing of 57:33.6 minutes.

“Things were looking grim after the stage one where we finished 9th. We knew we have to push all the way to improve our overall standing. Coming in today’s stages where we were aiming for the second spot but ended up winning. It is the second year we have come for the Rally of Arunachal and it is good to see the kind of support the state government has extended to this event,” said Ghosh.

INRC-2 competitors, Snap Racing’s Phalguna Urs and Srikanth banked on their first day’s performance to finish second at the podium for an aggregate timing of 57:39.5 minutes. However, in the second day Urs was unable to bag a spot among top three in all the three stages of the competition. Team Champion’s INRC-3 competitors, Dean Mascarnehas with Shruptha Padival bagged the third spot for an aggregate timing of 57:57.7 minutes.

The Rally of Arunachal 2018 is a way to promote the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh for adventure tourism including motor sports adventure. It is taking place at a time when the India’s Ministry of Tourism has declared 2018 as ‘The Year of Adventure Tourism’. The prize distribution was done by dignatories DC Prince Dhawan, DIG and Dr. Sushi Singh

The recently introduced Tourist Police showed its prompt response while helping a rally team whose car was stuck in the rough terrain.

Earlier on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of Rally of Arunachal on November 2, Honourable Chief Minister had launched the state’s Tourist Police in the presence of key Government functionaries including the Director General of Police (DGP), Shri SBK Singh. Also on the occasion Tourist Police’s mobile app – Arunachal Suraksha, a brainchild of Shri Singh was launched.

“Safety is a key aspect for any tourist visiting a destination. The launch of Tourist Police in the state is one of the initiatives that Arunachal Pradesh Police has taken to address the perception and concern of tourists regarding safety. The initiative is being launched in seven districts of the state that includes Tawang, Bomdila, Itanagar, Ziro, Pasighat, Tezu, Namsai, and Changlang. Each of the districts has been provided with vehicles fitted with wireless communication equipment and manned by specially trained personnel to respond to the needs of any tourist in distress,” said Singh.

The Tourist Police with its distinctive vehicles, uniform and specialized training in soft skills, languages, rules and regulations and most importantly people friendly attitude aims to dispel any inhibitions a tourist may have while approaching them. Tourist Police personnel will be specially trained about crime against women and how to professionally respond to various situations concerning tourists.

Top motorsports competitors from across the country participated in the Rally of Arunachal that was hosted by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, which is affiliated to the Federation of Motorsports Clubs Of India (FMSCI)– the apex governing body of motorsports in the country.

Apart from MRF and FMSCI, the Arunachal Pradesh Police and Arunachal Tourism were also co-organisers of the Rallly.

INRC

1. Amittrajit Ghosh | Ashwin Naik (Team Mahindra Adventure; 00:57:33.6)

2. Phalguna Urs | Srikanth (Snap Racing; 00:57:39.5)

3. Dean Mascarenhas | Shruptha Padival (Team Champions; 00:57:57.7)

INRC 1

1. Amittrajit Ghosh / Ashwin Naik (Team Mahindra Adventure; 00:57:33.6) 2. Lokesh Gowda / Venu Ramesh Kumar (Team Champions; 01:07:20.8)

INRC 2

1. Phalguna Urs / Srikanth (Snap Racing; 00:57:39.5)

2. Karna Kadur / PVS Murthy (Arka Motorsports; 00:58:37.0)

3. Rahul Kanthraj / Vivek Y Bhatt (Arka Motorsports; 00:58:55.2)

INRC 3

1. Dean Mascarenhas / Shruptha Padival (Team Champions; 00:57:57.7)

2. Aroor Vikram Rao / Somayya AG (Falkon Motorsports; 01:05:17.0)

3. Phurpa Tsering / Chow Tiktha (Phurpa Tsering; 01:14:57.9)

FMSCI 2WD CUP

1. Adith KC / Arjun SSB (Team Champions; 01:01:20.0)

2. Rakshith Iyer / Sagar Mallappa (Rakshith Iyer; 01:10:54.4)